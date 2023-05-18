US refuses permission to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16s – NYT

Alexander Topchy11:34, 18.05.23

Without clear American approval, the training of Ukrainian pilots is limited to familiarization with technical language and tactical lessons without even touching the F-16.

The US is banning Ukrainian pilots from training on F-16 fighters in European countries, despite the willingness of several countries to conduct such training.

The New York Times writes about this , citing Ukrainian and American officials. The publication notes that the US reluctance to allow the exercises will seriously limit the proposed new European coalition to help Ukraine get F-16s and fly.

It is noted that the Biden administration, which must approve any transfer of American-made aircraft, is still convinced that Ukraine does not need expensive aircraft, which are the main element of many modern military arsenals.

The Biden administration is still unwilling to send its own F-16s to Ukraine, in part because of their high cost, which could spend a large chunk of the budget supporting Ukraine, according to a senior US official. However, according to the official, the Biden administration is more focused on accelerating the transfer of other American weapons to Ukraine for a counteroffensive against Russia. The official adds that the planes will not reach the battlefield in the coming months anyway.

At the same time, a US official did not rule out the possibility that the Biden administration would issue re-export licenses to the European military, allowing them to transfer their F-16s to Ukraine.

According to a Ukrainian official, the Netherlands is one of four European countries that have privately announced their readiness to send F-16s to Ukraine. Norway, which retired its unspecified number of F-16s last year in favor of the more advanced F-35, is also ready to do its part, the official added.

It is noted that thanks to its powerful radar, which is able to detect targets at a distance of hundreds of kilometers, and advanced missiles, the F-16 contains secret and other strictly limited systems, which is why the United States does not want them to be duplicated or fall into the hands of enemies.

