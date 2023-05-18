US considers Korean scenario of freezing war in Ukraine – Politico

Yuri Kobzar14:06, 18.05.23

Washington is preparing for a scenario in which Ukraine will not be able to expel the invaders from its territory.

The US authorities admit the possibility that the Russian-Ukrainian war will turn into a frozen conflict for decades, following the example of the situation with the divided Korea. The American publication Politico writes about this following conversations with sources in Washington.

Preliminary discussions have already been held at the White House and other US authorities on possible configurations of the line of demarcation, which Ukraine and Russia would agree not to cross, but which should not be official borders.

“This is the scenario that may turn out to be the most realistic in the long term, given that neither Kiev nor Moscow is inclined to ever admit defeat. It is also becoming increasingly likely amid a growing sense in the administration that the upcoming Ukrainian counteroffensive will not inflict Russia fatal blow,” writes Politico.

It is noted that a frozen conflict could be a politically acceptable long-term outcome for the United States and other partner countries of Ukraine, as it will reduce the cost of supporting Kyiv. In return, Ukraine can be offered long-term security ties with the US and NATO.

“There’s a school of thought that says, ‘Oh, Ukrainians should have [the city] of Mariupol and access to the Sea of ​​Azov.’ conversations in US government circles.

The publication notes that while such discussions remain in the early stages, and US officials expect that the war will remain in a heated stage for quite some time. Accordingly, for now, the Biden administration intends to continue to provide Ukraine with the necessary weapons and support.

One of the interlocutors of the publication stressed that it is typical for Washington in general to plan several scenarios for the development of the situation in parallel at once.

Some U.S. officials and analysts say that one of the rough models could be the Korean War. Active hostilities in this conflict ended with a truce in 1953, but even after 70 years the war is not officially declared over.

Prospects for the end of the war in Ukraine

The leadership of Ukraine, including President Zelensky, has personally noted many times that the war can only end if all Ukrainian territories are completely liberated. Recently, this position has already been openly agreed in the West, for example, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz .

Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger , who is considered to be a genius of geopolitical analysis, believes that real peace talks between Ukraine and Russia will begin this year.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...