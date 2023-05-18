Ukrainian Armed Forces show rare video of German Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers in action

May 17, 2023

The Ukrainian Armed Forces continue using German self-propelled artillery units Panzerhaubitze 2000. A video of the howitzer’s combat operation was published by the 43rd Independent Artillery Brigade. Such materials have already become a rarity.

Here’s What We Know

In mid-summer last year, any information related to the German Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers, the Polish AHS Krab and the American M777 were popular. Since then Ukraine has received HIMARS, M270 MLRS, MIM-10 Patriot, NASAMS, IRIS-T and other weapons. In the information field, their appearance has caused the artillery units to retreat into the shadows. Not even in the background.

However, the Armed Forces of Ukraine decided to recall the Panzerhaubitze 2000. Soldiers of the 43rd Separate Artillery Brigade showed the combat work of the German howitzer of 155 mm calibre. Judging by what we see in the frame, the video was shot recently.

Germany, Italy and Netherlands jointly transferred to Ukraine nearly 30 units of Panzerhaubitze 2000. Along with the howitzers, Ukraine received SMArt 155 high-precision shells. This was officially confirmed in early July 2022.

