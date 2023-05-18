Ukraine will soon have more NASAMS: VR Chairman Stefanchuk visits enterprise in Norway

PHOTOS

18.05.2023 17:09

Ukraine will soon have more Norwegian Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) in order to shoot down everything that Russia fires at peaceful Ukrainian settlements even more effectively and defend itself against Russian brutal attacks.

The relevant statement was made by Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk on Telegram, following his visit to the NASAMS manufacturing enterprise in Norway, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Today, together with Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace President Eirik Lie and President of the Storting Masud Gharahkhani, we spoke of the increased supply of air defense systems for the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” Stefanchuk noted.

According to Stefanchuk, he visited an enterprise producing the NASAMS.

“We have them in Ukraine, but we need more. And there will be more of them!!! Soon! Very soon! In order to shoot down everything that Russia in agony fires at peaceful Ukrainian cities even more effectively, in order to defend against brutal attacks that the Russian Federation continues to launch against Ukraine,” Stefanchuk stressed.

Ukraine must win the war unleashed by Russia, and Ukraine will win, Stefanchuk added, noting that “Norway stands with us.”

A reminder that, on May 16-18, 2023, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk is paying a working visit to the Kingdom of Norway.

