“Ukraine does not exist”: in the State Duma of the Russian Federation they issued a new portion of nonsense according to the old manual of the Kremlin

Anastasia Gorbacheva14:47, 05/18/23

Viacheslav Volodin said that the United States and NATO had seized Ukrainian territory.

Chairman of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin issued a new portion of nonsense about Ukraine in the Kremlin style. He again stated that Ukraine was allegedly captured by the United States and NATO.

According to him, allegedly Kyiv does not want to sit down at the negotiating table with Moscow, because Washington does not allow it.

“Ukraine as a state does not exist. Today, this territory is a testing ground for weapons supplied by all NATO countries. Power in Ukraine is absolutely pocket-sized. Everything is controlled by advisers from Washington, from Brussels. If we talk about Zelensky, he is just a TV presenter. the text that they will write to him,” the rabid Russian official said in Belt’s comment.

He again recalled Putin’s narrative about the “coup d’état” in Ukraine and the alleged illegitimacy of the current government.

“They have not represented the people for a long time, they seized power as a result of a coup. Washington is in charge there, and Washington will determine how long the war will last, how many Ukrainians will die. For them, the inhabitants of Ukraine are expendable material,” Volodin continued.

Volodin’s absurd statements – latest news

Vyacheslav Volodin is no different from his colleagues in the State Duma of the Russian Federation and often makes strange statements about Ukraine and our Western allies. He threatened to demand compensation from the US for creating the coronavirus .

In addition, the official threatened Washington to take Alaska if the US confiscates Russian assets frozen due to the war in Ukraine.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...