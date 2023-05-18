Russia complaints to UN about Ukrainian spy chief’s ‘hate speech’

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations has complained about a statement made by Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov, about killing Russians “anywhere in the world,” Russian propaganda news agency TASS reported on May 17.

Vasily Nebenzya, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, wrote a letter on May 10, a copy of which was distributed to other members of the UN Security Council.

In the letter, he complained about Budanov’s “Russophobia,” as well as about a poll conducted by Ukrainian news agency UNIAN, asking which Russians should be eliminated next, after the death of Kremlin propagandist Daria Dugina in a car bombing.

Russia’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations wrote on Twitter on May 17 that “UN leadership basically gave no reaction to the hate speech by Head of Ukrainian Intelligence Budanov” and “dismisses all questions while citing the inability to verify such statements by the Kyiv regime.”

In turn, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted that “the representatives of Russia, a state of serial killers, will undoubtedly pay all their debts.”

“Yes, Ukraine hates you,” Podolyak wrote on Twitter on May 18.

“Yes, we will persecute you. Always and everywhere. Yes, there is nothing to talk to you about — you don’t know modern human languages. Yes, Ukraine will get each and every one of you, whether legally or physically. And stop exploiting the UN — undeniable war criminals have no international law. Just wait for your finest hour at the Tribunal.”

Earlier in an interview with Yahoo News, in response to a request to comment on Ukraine’s possible involvement in the assassination of Kremlin propagandist Daria Dugina, Budanov asked “not to continue on this topic.”

“All I will comment on is that we have killed Russians and will continue to kill Russians anywhere in the world, until the complete victory of Ukraine,” he said.

Later in an interview with Ukrainian media outlet ISLND TV on May 16, Budanov said that his quote in a recent interview with Yahoo News about killing Russians “anywhere in the world” had been misinterpreted.

“This is a cut version,” he explained.

“The most important part was cut from it: only Russians who are war criminals, who have committed crimes against humanity, crimes such as gang rapes, rapes of minors, murders… It was about them. That clarification was removed from the quote.”

https://english.nv.ua/nation/russia-complaints-to-un-about-ukrainian-military-intel-chief-s-hate-speech-ukraine-news-50325498.html

Like this: Like Loading...