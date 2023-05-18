“Ready for a counteroffensive”: the occupiers in Zaporozhye have serious problems with drinking alcohol. Video from position

05/18/2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

The Russian invaders in the Zaporozhye direction, preparing for the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, began to massively abuse alcohol. An educational measure is applied to punish their drinking-spree – they are locked in a cage.

This was reported by the Telegram channel ” Spy’s Dossier “, the author of which is an employee of one of the special services. He noted that we are talking about the 392nd motorized rifle regiment of the RF Armed Forces, which was formed from the mobilized.

According to the author of the channel, earlier the commander of the specified regiment, Colonel Rudakov, issued leaflets to the wards, in which he told how terrible, dangerous and smart the enemy is, and that the worst thing is to be captured by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, since castration, cut off parts of the body, rape are allegedly waiting for the invaders, beating with stones and, of course, the swastika with a red-hot iron.

It is interesting that finally Colonel Rudakov decided to clarify that “we are not orcs, we are Russians!”

“Although someone convinced him of the opposite, and why even insert such a construction into a campaign letter, again, it is not clear,” the author of the channel noted.

“Apparently, he (Rudakov. – Ed.) scared the personnel so much by raping and branding the swastika with red-hot iron that the colonel’s wards went into a deep alcohol binge (literally),” the report says.

Recall: earlier, Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied part of the Zaporozhye region found a way to circumvent the ban on the sale of alcohol introduced by the local Gauleiter Yevgeny Balitsky. They arrange “alco-tours” to the homes of local residents and look for moonshine from them, which is taken away under the pretext of “confiscation”.

The invaders are increasingly in an almost inadequate condition, even those who stand at roadblocks get drunk.

As reported by OBOZREVATEL:

– Mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov said that the invaders banned the sale of alcohol in the temporarily occupied territory. The Russians are afraid that their soldiers will get drunk and sleep through the offensive of the Ukrainian defenders.

– An audio interception published by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense indicates that drug addiction and alcoholism are common among the occupiers. One of the invaders, in a state of drug intoxication, blew himself up with a grenade.

We have only verified information in the Obozrevatel Telegram channel and in Viber . Don’t fall for fakes!

Like this: Like Loading...