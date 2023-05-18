Veronika Prokhorenko18:18, 18.05.23

Today, at an extraordinary meeting, Putin announced that the plantations in the Far East should be “shaken” as much as possible for China.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin continues to sacrifice the Russian economy for the sake of the interests of China , which is known for its expansion of Russian markets.

In particular, at today’s meeting on the course of spring field work in the Russian Federation, he announced that plantations in the Far East should be completely sown with “soy” to supply the Chinese market. He voiced the corresponding “recommendation” to the Governor of the Amur Region Vasily Orlov, writes The Moscow Times .

“Our friends in China are very friendly towards our [soybean] producers, in this sense they are ready to accept just a very large number [of deliveries],” the Russian leader said.

At the same time, Putin pointed out that the corresponding trade is not only beneficial from the point of view of relations of a “strategic nature”, but also convenient for China due to the cheapness of the Russian product: “Russian supplies are cheap, since the transport arm is very short,” he stressed.

Putin said that due to last year’s soybean harvest, the Russian Federation was able to “start building factories” and hoped that the result would be better within a few years.

RF can switch to Chinese

Recall that at the end of April, the director of the Institute of Asian and African Studies at Moscow State University, Alexei Maslov, in an interview with propaganda media, said that a “boom” in the popularity of the Chinese language is coming in the Russian Federation . It will be at the level of English in importance, and maybe even higher.

At the same time, Maslov pointed out that for Russians in 10 years “Chinese” will become “everyday language of knowledge.”

