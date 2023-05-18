Kadyrov sent a regiment of “suicide bombers” to Ukraine, led by a “catcher” of homosexuals Tushaev (video)

Veronika Prokhorenko20:47, 18.05.23

General Tushaev tortured dozens of men in Chechnya on suspicion of homosexuality. Now he was sent to the Donbass at the head of the 96th operational regiment.

The leader of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, decided to send a “catcher” of homosexuals, General Magomed Tushaev, to the Donbass to “liberate” Ukraine. Recall that earlier Ukrainian intelligence found out that the leader of Chechnya was “addicted” to drugs .

So, he put his general at the head of the 96th operational regiment of the SKO VNG of the Russian Federation. In Telegram , Kadyrov said that his “brother” (Tushaev), together with a regiment of “suicide bombers”, had already moved into the combat zone in Ukraine.

“The worthy sons of the Chechen people went to the Donbass and Ukraine to join their brother-soldiers, who had replaced their colleagues on this mission a week earlier,” he said.

Kadyrov mentioned that this is one of the most combat-ready units in Chechnya. Previously, the fighters were engaged in terror of the local population, conducting special operations to “neutralize bandits,” Kadyrov explained.

He indicated that he was confident in Tushaev’s ability to fulfill all the “wishlist” of Russian leader Vladimir Putin and mentioned that Chechen mercenaries were going to destroy “fascism” in Ukraine.

“With the help of Almighty Allah, you are fulfilling an important mission to protect future generations of our great Fatherland from fascism and impose European “values” on its peoples,” he said.

Magomed Tushaev – the main “catcher” of homosexuals in Chechnya

Magomed Tushaev is a general of the Russian army and concurrently an adviser to Chechen leader Kadyrov. In society, he was known as the fame of the “catcher” of homosexuals because of the operations to persecute men on suspicion of homosexuality. He tortured dozens of people in Chechnya. His raids against homosexuals were described by the international media as a real “purge”.

Previously, there were rumors that Kadyrov’s “favorite” Tushaev was eliminated at the beginning of a full-scale attack on Kiev in 2022, but later it turned out that he survived.

