The Russian ultimatum was again ignored.

The Russian authorities admitted that the term of the grain deal was extended for another 60 days, ignoring the demands put forward by Moscow. This is stated in the statement of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

“In response to appeals, primarily from Turkish partners as parties to the agreement, they confirmed its extension for another two months, until July 17 inclusive, without any changes,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

At the same time, Russian diplomats complained that in practice only the Ukrainian part of the deal is being implemented, while everyone ignores Russian demands. Also, the Russian Foreign Ministry is outraged that Ukrainian grain is allegedly exported mainly to rich countries (previously, the Ukrainian authorities explained in figures that these statements by the Russian Federation do not correspond to reality).

In conclusion, the Russian Foreign Ministry again recalled its demands:

reconnect Rosselkhozbank to SWIFT;

to resume deliveries of spare parts for agricultural machinery to Russia;

remove sanctions restrictions on transport logistics and insurance of Russian agricultural exports;

to resume the work of the ammonia pipeline “Tolyatti-Odessa”;

unfreeze the assets of Russian companies abroad.

“Without the fulfillment of these requirements, there is no question of any expansion of the Black Sea Initiative in principle, and the agreement itself will be terminated after July 17,” Moscow threatened.

Extension of the grain deal

Yesterday it became known that the term of the grain deal was extended for another two months. No Russian requirements were taken into account, but the ports of Olvia and Nikolaev were included in the deal, through which grain can now also be exported. True, so far only to Turkish grain carriers.

Among Russians and Z-activists, this news caused a flurry of indignation. Among others, the former field commander of the “DPR” Igor Girkin left indignant comments . He predicted Putin another “knife in the back” from Erdogan.

