Explosions in Ukraine: there are hits in Odessa (photo)

The enemy is trying to terrorize the rear regions and reminds Odessa that it is in its priorities, Gumenyuk said.

During the air raid in the Odessa region, most of the Russian missiles were shot down over the Black Sea, said Natalya Gumenyuk, speaker of OK Yug, on the air of the telethon.

At the same time, she added that there is already a recorded hit on an industrial object.

“And, unfortunately, there is already one dead and two wounded guards. Absolutely civilian people, absolutely civilian objects. As always, the enemy is trying to terrorize the rear regions and reminds Odessa that it is in its priorities,” Gumenyuk added.

According to Gumenyuk, the enemy is annoyed by the supply of Western air defense systems to Ukraine and the success of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in intercepting Russian missiles. Thus, Russia is trying to deplete the strengthened air defense system.

Separately, OK “South” specifies that during the attack the enemy used different missiles from different directions.

Explosions in Ukraine on May 18 – the main thing

At 4:00 am, a large-scale air alert was announced in Ukraine. Explosions this morning thundered, in particular, in the Kyiv, Khmelnytsky, Zhytomyr regions.

Over Kiev, according to the information of the KGVA, all air targets were destroyed , but the wreckage fell in the Desnyansky, Darnitsky and Dnieper regions. In some places of the fall, fire was observed.

The final data on the number, type of missiles and UAVs will soon be reported by the Air Force.

During the previous attack on Kyiv on the night of May 16, 2023, the Russians fired 6 hypersonic Kinzhals at the Ukrainian capital, all were shot down. Subsequently, rocket debris was reported to have hit the American Patriot missile defense system . In total, that night, the enemy launched 18 missiles of various types across Ukraine , including Caliber, Daggers, S-400 (Iskander-M).

