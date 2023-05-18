Damaged Patriot installation already repaired – Pentagon

Yuri Kobzar21:43, 18.05.23

The anti-aircraft missile system has already fully returned to service.

The Patriot anti-aircraft missile system, which was damaged during a rocket attack on Kiev on May 16, has already been repaired and is fully operational again. This was stated by Pentagon Speaker Sabrina Singh at a briefing in Washington.

“What I can confirm is that one Patriot system was damaged, but is now fixed and fully operational again,” she said.

Singh refused to disclose any other details, citing secrecy. She suggested asking clarifying questions that arose from journalists to official representatives of Ukraine.

Damage to the Patriot air defense system during the attack on Kyiv

On the night of May 16, the Russian army launched a combined missile attack on Kyiv, including 6 Kinzhal hypersonic missiles. Representatives of the Ukrainian Air Force stated that all missiles were shot down.

The Russian side claimed that five Patriot launchers were allegedly destroyed during this attack. Western journalists, citing sources in the Pentagon , reported that one complex did receive damage, but very minor.

