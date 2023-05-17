USA and China are the main threat to the world and the very existence of mankind – Kissinger

Oleg Davygora22:54, 05/17/23

Kissinger believes that as a result of a hypothetical military conflict around Taiwan, both the island itself and the world economy will be destroyed.

Former Secretary of State and National Security Adviser Henry Kissinger said that the United States and China are the main threat to peace and the very existence of mankind.

In an interview with The Economist , he argues that the current state of relations between the two countries is extremely dangerous and resembles the state of affairs before the First World War, when “neither side has much room for political concessions, and any imbalance could have catastrophic consequences.”

Kissinger believes that as a result of a hypothetical military conflict around Taiwan, both the island itself and the world economy will be destroyed, which will lose its sources of supply of microprocessors.

Kissinger also believes that Ukraine should be accepted into NATO – this would be in the interests of both Kyiv and Moscow, and would also become a guarantee against attempts by the Ukrainian leadership in the future to resolve territorial disputes by military means.

“We can get a situation where we will have Russia dissatisfied with the outcome of the conflict and at the same time Ukraine dissatisfied with them – a balance of discontent. So for the security of Europe it is better for Ukraine to be in NATO, where it will not be able to make decisions on territorial claims at the national level. Then What the Europeans are saying now, in my opinion, is dangerous to the point of insanity, because they say: “We don’t want their Ukrainians in NATO, because it’s too risky. And so we will arm them to hell and give them the most advanced weaponry. “We must not end this conflict in the wrong way. The outcome must be one in which Ukraine remains protected by Europe and does not become a hermit state that watches over itself,” he said.

Other Kissinger statements

Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger is sure that “real negotiations” between Ukraine and Russia are possible before the end of the year. He believes that negotiations between the two countries will be possible thanks to China.

Earlier, he said that Ukraine’s membership in NATO would be “appropriate” after peace is established. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, he said that although he was opposed to Ukraine’s entry into NATO before the Russian invasion, he now considers it a “desired outcome.”

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...