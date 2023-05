Interview with Gen Zaluzhny

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/marijnmarkus_ukraine-russia-ukraine-activity-7064244809988726784-cw2K?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_ios

Mail Online:

Rishi Sunak calls on Europe to stand by Ukraine ‘for as long as it takes’ and to make Russia pay for ‘horrendous war crimes.”

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12091809/PM-urges-Europe-stand-Ukraine-long-takes-make-Russia-pay-war-crimes.html?fbclid=IwAR3VKWP1Oc9wRDV-vVOluj1RN3RGZXA8l2zwC6Z9ptvH3bWeu-ugik4crTw

Like this: Like Loading...