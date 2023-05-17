Russian government services site requests ‘ideas for country’s development’ then rejects user’s proposal to ‘end the war in Ukraine’

Russia’s official public services portal, Gosuslugi, notified users of an upcoming forum titled “Strong ideas for a new era” and invited them to submit “an idea, a public initiative, or a project” that would contribute to “the country’s development” on an online platform created for the event.
Margarita Loginova, a journalist for the independent media outlet Verstka, submitted the following proposals: ending the war in Ukraine, holding fair elections, restoring press freedom, and releasing political prisoners. She added that these measures would “end the outflow of people from small towns, increase citizens’ well-being, and cause people to have more children.” The submission remained on the platform for about 15 minutes and, according to Loginova, garnered 15 “plus-sign reactions in support” from other users before it was removed.
When Loginova reached out to the platform’s technical support team, she was told that her proposal to “end the war in Ukraine” had to be “removed from the public eye” because it was “highly political” and would “provoke the development of a non-constructive discussion.”
The idea to give every Russian a real working indoor toilet was rejected as well……………
Директор ФСБ Александр Бортников обратился к россиянам через социальные сети.
Я обращаюсь к настоящим россиянам, кто действительно любит свою Родину!
Путин В.В. выводит Россию из-под влияния Америки и Европы. Сам выходит из-под влияния олигархов. Процесс идёт.
Это не устраивает запад. Это не устраивает и кое-кого в нашей стране. У Путина много врагов.
Готовится государственный переворот. Готовится свержение Путина. Америка не жалеет на это средств, а в стране есть люди, готовые это совершить.
Сейчас в России ведётся информационная война против России и Путина. Частью этой войны являются преднамеренные попытки создать у россиян негативное отношение к тому, что происходит в стране, вызвать недовольство политикой Путина. Недовольный народ охотнее поддержит переворот.
Чем заканчиваются государственные перевороты и свержения президентов, мы уже знаем. Свежий пример – Украина. Майдан всего лишь хотел сменить президента, а в результате “майданулась” вся страна.
У нас есть выбор: поддержать президента России, сохранить государство, сохранить мир и стабильность, отстоять суверенитет и независимость России. Это сейчас главное.
Ситуация очень острая. Устоим – жизнь начнет меняться к лучшему. Нет – значит увидим беспорядки на улице, мародёрство, убийства и беззащитность нас с вами.
Будьте бдительны, россияне, нельзя “промайданить” нашу страну. Наши дети и внуки нам потом благодарны будут.
Берегите Россию, Россия одна и нет России другой…
Обращение к гражданам России и Украины!
Уважаемые, соотечественники, сограждане, друзья!
Многие из Вас не понимают, что происходит, и как воспринимать происходящие военные действия на территории Украины.
Со всех сторон идёт противоречивая информация, в большей части “фейковая” Попытаемся пояснить самую суть происходящего
1. Российским войскам запретили фото и видеосъемку, чтобы не возмущать население Украины и России видео и фотографиями причиненных разрушений и убитых солдат ВСУ.
Поэтому все что сейчас есть в сети – снято в основном ВСУ, которые цепляются за каждую небольшую победу, за каждый подбитый грузовик. С учетом масштабности наступления и количества горячих точек – у них похвастаться особо нечем, об этом же говорит количество их фейков.
Хотя, как Вы понимаете, без потерь с нашей стороны тоже не обойдется, нужно это понимать и принимать.
Это военные действия и в них участвуют не только профессиональные военные, но и гражданские лица, которые могут пострадать обоюдно.
2. Как бы вы ни относились к Путину – сейчас нашему политическому и военному руководству нужны ваше понимание и моральная поддержка!
Война это большая трагедия, но проигранная война –это катастрофа!
В это непростое время желать поражения нашей армии, агитировать против Путина и военной операции, разводить пораженческие настроения, ныть про санкции и паниковать – равносильно предательству, за которое в скором времени придется ответить.
Решение на военную операцию принималось нелегко, но поверьте, нашему руководству страны и Армии, все действия точно спланированы, рассчитаны и взвешены до мельчайших деталей и подробностей.
И только с одной целью начата эта военная операция -защита России и братского народа Украины!
Решение принято!
Уже ничего не остановить, жребий брошен, теперь мы все в одной лодке.
Все последствия мы будем “разгребать” потом, а сейчас нам нужна ПОБЕДА!. Даже если для этого нужно будет применить более тяжёлое оружие, чем применяется российской армией сейчас.
3. Поймите, это не война «за дворцы, банки, и привилегии отдельных лиц», это война за историческую справедливость и собственную безопасность! Россия всегда была дружественной к Украине. С момента распада СССР Россия всегда помогала Украине: льготы, преференции, ресурсы продавала дешевле чем другим странам, давала выгодные кредиты. Россия относилась к Украине как к братской стране. А чем Украина (её руководство) отплатила? Тем, что захотела вступить в НАТО, военную организацию весь смысл существования которой направлен на противостояние с Россией. Которая в последних своих документах объявила Россию врагом. Это настоящее предательство, это удар в спину. Почему Украина захотела размещения американских военных баз и вооружений, сначала в Крыму, потом на границе с Россией?
Зачем нужно было потакать украинским националистам?
Их там не более 20 % от населения (и сосредоточены они, в основном, в западных областях, бывшей Галиции), которые не хотят иметь ничего общего ни с «москалями», ни, кстати, к самим украинцам. Остальные 80 % населения Украины всегда выступали за дружбу и партнерство с Россией.
4. Отдельно хочется разъяснить ситуацию с санкциями. Такая богатая ресурсами страна, как Россия должна стремиться к АВТАРКИИ ( независимости), мы не должны зависеть ни от кого, тем более от нашего потенциального врага. Поэтому все санкции и запреты в перспективе даже полезны для развития собственной экономики и способствуют самообеспечению.
Уважаемые сограждане, если Вам дорога Ваша Родина (Россия и Украина), если Вы связываете с ней своё будущее, собираетесь здесь жить и воспитывать своих детей и внуков, проявите терпение и должный патриотизм, поддержите нашу армию и руководство России!
Российским солдатам и офицерам, участвующим в военной операции пожелаем мужества и отваги!
Помните, мы поддерживаем вас переживаем за вас, молимся о благополучном завершении Вашей Великой Миссии и ждём вашего возвращением с Победой к своим родным и близким! Слава Российской Армии!
А.В. Бортников
Директор ФСБ РФ.
❗Распространить по возможности, максимальному количеству людей.
Google translation:
FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov appealed to the Russians through social networks.
I appeal to real Russians who really love their Motherland!
Putin V.V. takes Russia out of the influence of America and Europe. He himself comes out from under the influence of the oligarchs. The process is underway.
This does not suit the West. This does not suit some people in our country. Putin has many enemies.
A coup d’état is being prepared. The overthrow of Putin is being prepared. America spares no expense for this, and there are people in the country who are ready to do it.
Now in Russia there is an information war against Russia and Putin. Part of this war is a deliberate attempt to create a negative attitude among Russians about what is happening in the country, to cause dissatisfaction with Putin’s policies. Disgruntled people are more willing to support a coup.
We already know how coups d’état and the overthrow of presidents end. A recent example is Ukraine. The Maidan just wanted to change the president, and as a result, the whole country “Maidan”.
We have a choice: to support the President of Russia, to preserve the state, to preserve peace and stability, to defend the sovereignty and independence of Russia. This is the main thing now.
The situation is very acute. If we resist, life will begin to change for the better. No – then we will see riots on the street, looting, murder and defenselessness of you and me.
Be vigilant, Russians, it is impossible to “pro-Maidan” our country. Our children and grandchildren will be grateful to us later.
Take care of Russia, Russia is one and there is no Russia else …
Appeal to the citizens of Russia and Ukraine!
Dear, compatriots, fellow citizens, friends!
Many of you do not understand what is happening and how to perceive the ongoing hostilities on the territory of Ukraine.
From all sides there is contradictory information, for the most part “fake” Let’s try to explain the very essence of what is happening
1. Russian troops were banned from taking photos and videos so as not to outrage the population of Ukraine and Russia with videos and photographs of the destruction caused and the killed soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Therefore, everything that is now on the network was filmed mainly by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which cling to every small victory, to every wrecked truck. Given the scale of the offensive and the number of hot spots, they have nothing special to boast about, this is also evidenced by the number of their fakes.
Although, as you understand, it will not do without losses on our part either, we need to understand and accept this.
These are military actions and they involve not only professional military, but also civilians who can suffer mutually.
2. No matter how you feel about Putin, now our political and military leadership needs your understanding and moral support!
War is a great tragedy, but a lost war is a disaster!
In this difficult time, wishing for the defeat of our army, agitating against Putin and the military operation, spreading defeatist sentiments, whining about sanctions and panicking is tantamount to betrayal, for which we will soon have to answer.
The decision to launch a military operation was not easy, but believe me, our leadership of the country and the Army, all actions are precisely planned, calculated and weighed to the smallest detail and detail.
And this military operation was launched for only one purpose – the defense of Russia and the fraternal people of Ukraine!
The die is cast!
There is nothing to stop, the die is cast, now we are all in the same boat.
We will “rake up” all the consequences later, and now we need VICTORY!. Even if it will be necessary to use heavier weapons than are used by the Russian army now.
3. Understand, this is not a war “for palaces, banks, and the privileges of individuals”, this is a war for historical justice and one’s own security! Russia has always been friendly to Ukraine. Since the collapse of the USSR, Russia has always helped Ukraine: benefits, preferences, resources sold cheaper than other countries, gave profitable loans. Russia treated Ukraine as a fraternal country. And how did Ukraine (its leadership) repay? The fact that she wanted to join NATO, a military organization whose whole raison d’être is aimed at confronting Russia. Which in its latest documents declared Russia an enemy. This is a real betrayal, this is a stab in the back. Why did Ukraine want to deploy American military bases and weapons, first in Crimea, then on the border with Russia?
Why was it necessary to indulge Ukrainian nationalists?
They are there no more than 20% of the population (and they are concentrated mainly in the western regions, the former Galicia), who do not want to have anything to do with either the “Muscovites” or, by the way, the Ukrainians themselves. The remaining 80% of the population of Ukraine has always been in favor of friendship and partnership with Russia.
4. Separately, I would like to clarify the situation with sanctions. Such a resource-rich country as Russia should strive for AUTARKY (independence), we should not depend on anyone, especially on our potential enemy. Therefore, all sanctions and bans in the future are even useful for the development of their own economy and contribute to self-sufficiency.
Dear fellow citizens, if your Motherland (Russia and Ukraine) is dear to you, if you associate your future with it, if you are going to live here and raise your children and grandchildren, show patience and proper patriotism, support our army and the leadership of Russia!
We wish courage and courage to the Russian soldiers and officers participating in the military operation!
Remember, we support you, worry about you, pray for the successful completion of your Great Mission and look forward to your return with Victory to your family and friends! Glory to the Russian Army!
A.V. Bortnikov
Director of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation.
Naturally. When the leadership is running a country with more than half the population being a bunch of stupid shit-heads, it’s hard for improvement to develop. They’re all kind of “set in their ways” of being criminal thugs, so it’s all they know.