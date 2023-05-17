More than 200,000 Russian occupiers have already been “packaged” by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (infographics)

Lesya Leshchenko08:26, 05/17/23

During the day, 610 invaders were liquidated.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has updated information on the total combat losses of Russia in the war against Ukraine.

According to the General Staff, since February 24, 2022, the losses of the invaders among the personnel have reached 200,590, of which 610 have been eliminated over the past day.

Also, the number of destroyed enemy vehicles increased during the day:

tanks – 3771 (+9);

armored combat vehicles – 7365 (+17);

artillery systems-3166 (+16);

MLRS – 562 (+0);

air defense systems – 318 (+2);

aircraft – 308 (+0);

helicopters – 294 (+0);

UAV operational-tactical level – 2748 (+16),

cruise missiles – 982 (+9),

ships / boats – 18 (+0);

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 6067 (+19);

special equipment – 417 (+7).

More than 200,000 Russian occupiers were “packaged” by the Armed Forces of Ukraine / UNIAN infographic

Attacks on the occupiers – latest news

During the previous day, Ukrainian defenders launched more than 10 airstrikes on the areas of concentration of Russian invaders, as well as three on enemy anti-aircraft missile systems.

During this day, aviation, as reported in the General Staff, inflicted 14 strikes on enemy concentration areas, as well as 4 on enemy anti-aircraft missile systems. Rocket troops and artillery hit 6 areas of concentration of manpower, 3 electronic warfare stations, 4 enemy ammunition depots and 1 enemy fuel and lubricants point.

