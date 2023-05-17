Kyiv residents who illegally published footage of air defense facing charges, says SBU

Six Kyiv residents who recorded and published photo and video footage of operational air defense equipment during the latest Russian mass missile strike have been identified and charged, Ukraine’s SBU security service reported on Telegram on May 17.

According to the SBU, the footage of cruise and ballistic missiles being intercepted in the skies above Kyiv may reveal information about the location and specifics of Ukraine’s air defenses, noting that the footage was immediately picked up and spread by numerous Russian propagandist media outlets.

Specialists have also blocked webcams in several locations throughout Kyiv, which automatically records the work of air defense systems, the SBU said.

“Thus, the occupiers could use the obtained information to adjust repeated air strikes on the capital of Ukraine,” the SBU said, adding that it had seized equipment used by the residents to record the devices. The six residents have been charged with the unauthorized dissemination of information on the work of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and could face up to eight years in prison if convicted.

Russia conducted another air raid on Ukraine in the early hours of May 16.

According to Ukrainian authorities, air defense forces all 18 missiles launched by Russia, including six hypersonic Kinzhal missiles and nine drones.

https://english.nv.ua/nation/sbu-charged-six-kyiv-residents-with-illegal-spread-of-information-for-recording-air-defense-ukraine-50325100.html

