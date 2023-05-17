In the Kherson region, “doctors” of the Russian Federation torture Ukrainians with Chinese medicine (video)

Veronika Prokhorenko18:51, 05/17/23

Instead of normal medicines, the elderly grandfather was forced to listen to music. Also, the Russian head physician for some reason outlined his legs.

Russian medicine is “raging” in the temporarily occupied Kherson region . Ukrainians, it seems, will no longer be able to count on qualified medical care because of the “Russian world”.

So, in the village of Krasnaya Polyana, the head doctor of the occupiers played the accordion to an elderly grandfather, who called him out due to illness. The corresponding video was filmed by journalist Inna Zelenaya. Her parents live there.

Before the strange performance, the “non-medic” also mocked him and his wife using “Chinese medicine”.

He outlined the grandfather’s legs with strange dots, and then forced the woman to massage them, Inna specified.

