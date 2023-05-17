US preparing $60 billion aid package for Ukraine

17.05.2023 23:32

In September, the USA plans to announce an aid package for Ukraine for 2024.

“In autumn, we will announce another aid package that will support Ukraine throughout 2024. We are now discussing this $60 billion package which I think will be implemented in September. The package is planned to be agreed before the US presidential elections,” Kurt Volker, former U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations, told a briefing in Odesa, Ukrinform reports.

He added that the US has enough funds to support the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine which is expected to begin in early summer and last until autumn.

Earlier, Volker said that the funds that will be used for the reconstruction of Ukraine should be transferred to a specially created investment fund. Also, in his opinion, it is necessary to create a special executive body that will regulate the process of recovery of Ukraine.

According to experts, the process of post-war reconstruction of Ukraine should be completed by June 2026.

