Atlantic Council confirms poisoning in 2021 of ex-U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Herbst

Irina Pogorelaya19:56, 05/17/23

Since then, Herbst’s health has fully recovered.

The Atlantic Council has confirmed that its Eurasia Center’s senior director, John Herbst , was one of four people who were either poisoned or had their homes broken into by unknown individuals suspected of links to Russian intelligence.

As the Voice of America notes, the Atlantic Council said that Herbst, who served as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine and Uzbekistan in 2000, fell ill in April 2021 and experienced symptoms “that could indicate poisoning, including elevated levels of toxins in his blood.” “.

The statement corroborates a report released by The Agency, which cited sources as saying that Herbst, Free Russia Foundation director Natalya Arno, and an unnamed Russian journalist who had already left Russia suffered from similar symptoms.

https://imasdk.googleapis.com/js/core/bridge3.573.0_en.html#goog_37196054advertisement

The Agency also reported that in 2022, unknown people opened the hotel room of the investigative journalist of the Bellingcat group Hristo Grozev in Montenegro and stole his phone from there.

All these people have in common that they opposed Russian President Vladimir Putin, and then against the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation in Ukraine.

The Atlantic Council said medical professionals assisted Herbst at the time, “but were unable to definitively conclude poisoning.”

Federal law enforcement agencies were also involved in the case and a blood sample was taken from Herbst, but laboratory testing did not reveal toxic compounds, the report said.

“Due to the test results, we have decided not to make the incident public,” said Frederick Kempe, president of the Atlantic Council.

Loud poisoning of opponents of the Kremlin

In 2020, opposition leader Alexei Navalny fell seriously ill on a plane in Siberia and was then transported to Germany for treatment. European laboratories determined that he was poisoned with the Novichok nerve agent.

Russian publicist and journalist Vladimir Kara-Murza was seriously ill twice in Moscow – once in 2015 and the second time in 2017 – with symptoms of poisoning.

In 2018, former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned by Novichok in Salisbury, UK. The attack, investigators said, was carried out by Russian military intelligence officers.

The Kremlin rejects any links to these suspicious poisonings of Putin’s critics.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...