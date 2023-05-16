Marta Gichko17:26, 05/16/23

At the same time, he did not leave the question with surnames unanswered.

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kirill Budanov , admitted that some of the bombings of media people in Russia were the work of the GUR of Ukraine.

During the interview, the journalist asked if the top propagandists of the Russian Federation Vladimir Solovyov, Margarita Simonyan and others are for the GUR. Budanov answered eloquently.

“We have already got many, including public and media personalities,” he said.

To a clarifying question whether Ukrainian intelligence officers were involved in the liquidation of Daria Dugina, the attempt on Zakhar Prilepin and other similar episodes, Budanov replied that he could neither confirm nor deny this.

Undermining Russian propagandists

Russian propagandists are having a hard time right now. Recently, the car of Zakhar Prilepin took off into the air. He was blown up together with the driver Sasha in a personal car on May 6 on the outskirts of the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod. Then the car was “torn” in half, the driver died (he was also a militant of the “LDNR”), and Prilepin received fractures .

However, Prilepin was still lucky, but several of his colleagues were not. As you know, there are at least 4 “high-profile” cases: the destruction of the daughter of the ideologist of the “Russian world” Daria Dugina, militant Igor Mangushev, military commissar Vladlen Tatarsky.

Then Budanov refused to confirm or deny “it should” Ukraine, and then promised to “kill Russians” until complete victory.

