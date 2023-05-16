“We are fucked”: the ex-Minister of the Russian Federation predicted an economic catastrophe (video)

Marta Gichko17:59, 05/16/23

According to him, the government is inactive trying to settle in these conditions.

Ex-Minister of Economy of Russia, Doctor of Economics Andrey Nechaev commented on the crisis situation in the Russian Federation after the imposition of sanctions. According to him, now the Russian Federation is “in the f * ne.”

The Russian said this at a financial forum in Yekaterinburg, reports The Insider.

“It’s not so bad that we’re in a f*ck, but that we decided to settle down in it,” Nechaev said, speaking of the inaction of the authorities to prevent the crisis.

The audience reacted with chuckles and some applause. Nechaev continued that McDonald’s, which left Russia, could be replaced with pancakes, but high-tech products could not. According to him, the Russians are waiting for the financial crisis.

“Reserves to finance the deficit will last for a year, but then you will have to resort to loans. The country also faced mass emigration, capital flight abroad and a drop in oil and gas revenues,” the economist stressed.

Andrey Nechaev – the first Minister of Economy of Russia. He held the position from February 1992 to March 1993.

The ex-minister of the Russian Federation distinguished himself by a statement about the destroyed economyThe ex-minister of the Russian Federation was marked by a statement about the destroyed economy

The Russian economy is dying

The Russian economy is no longer able to contain the effect of sanctions. In a new study by the KSE Institute, analysts stated that during the year of the war with Ukraine, the reserves of the Russian Federation – in fact, ran out – such an unprecedented number of sanctions were adopted against the country that any new “strike” could finally break this “house of cards”.

In the future, Russian exports may be reduced by another $70 billion, which will lead to an increase in the budget deficit to 8-9% of GDP.

Now, in support of his military machine and economy, Putin has money left until the summer , political consultant Boris Tizenhausen believes. According to him, the West is quite capable of forcing the dictator to end the war in Ukraine with new sanctions.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...