“There is a complete failure along the line of Russian counterintelligence and the FSB”: Russia panicked due to an avalanche of sabotage

05/16/2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

Since the beginning of the year, more than 50 acts of sabotage have taken place on the territory of Russia and the temporarily occupied Crimea, and in May their number increased sharply. And this fact simply unnerves the Russians. Today, the inhabitants of the aggressor country have begun to realize that the war has already come to their home, and the country’s special services are absolutely helpless.

Read more about the situation in the material OBOZREVATEL.

May goes to the record

Russia has never faced such a wave of sabotage and terrorist attacks that are taking place now – but now these are realities. Incidents occur with enviable constancy: since the beginning of the year already 57, and a quarter of them happened in May. Such data (we note that they are not complete) were voiced by the Russian opposition publication Nestka .

Saboteurs blow up and set fire to railway tracks and equipment, various energy and military facilities of the Russian Defense Ministry. Gets and the buildings of the FSB.

The geography of “surprises” is wide – they occurred in 25 regions of the aggressor country, as well as in the territory of the occupied Crimea. Interestingly, most of the incidents were recorded not in the border areas, but in the Moscow region. And this makes the Russians even more nervous – if the security forces cannot protect the capital region, then what can we say about the whole country?

“Gift” from

According to the results of a study by the Russian communications company KROS, it turned out that sabotage came out on top as the main source of anxiety and fear of Russian citizens. One step down is anxiety about the progress of the “special military operation.”

And this is understandable: it is one thing when the war is going somewhere far away, but quite another when it comes to your house. However, as we see, the Russians do not have to rely on the special services, and even more so on the Ministry of Defense.

It is interesting that many citizens of the Russian Federation are convinced that saboteurs are necessarily “refugees from Ukraine” whom Russia has “sheltered”. This is constantly written about in social networks, but in fact, almost all those detained at the moment on suspicion of terrorist attacks and sabotage on the territory of the occupying country are just citizens of Russia.

Of the latest emergencies that caused a real hysteria of Russians in social networks – the arson of a “mothballed” Su-24 bomber on the territory of the Chkalov Novosibirsk Aviation Plant.

Unknown people entered the territory, biting the net with tools. On May 15, it became known that the Russian security forces had detained a suspect. By the way, he also turned out to be a citizen of the Russian Federation – 18-year-old Novosibirsk Viktor Skorobogatov.

On May 1 and 2, two railway tracks were blown up in the Bryansk region. Two freight trains derailed, which, according to the source of OBOZREVATEL, in addition to oil products and building materials, transported some chemical components that are used for military purposes.

And in the Leningrad Region on May 1, unidentified people blew up a power line pylon and mined another one. On the evening of May 15, it became known that a power line pole had been mined already in Klimovsk near Moscow. The police and FSB officers, as well as sappers, immediately moved to the place, at this time another hysteria erupted in the Russian segment of Telegram.

The Russians are discussing that “the era of terrorism has begun,” and the security forces are absolutely helpless.

And the fact that this time there was no explosion does not play a big role: usually the Russian special services react after the fact, and do not work proactively.

The fight against “enemies of the people” is more important

Russian analyst Anatoly Nesmiyan believes that the reason for such “toothlessness” of the Russian special services is that they are more busy fighting “enemies of the people.” Simply put, with those who are against the war.

“It can be unequivocally said that there is a complete failure along the line of counterintelligence and the FSB – Ukrainian saboteurs (and it doesn’t matter whether they themselves or the locals hired by them) operate throughout the European territory of Russia in an ever-increasing dynamics. On the other hand, there is nowhere to go – if the lion’s share of resources is diverted to fight the enemies of the people who discredit the army, then the saboteurs are left with as much of the main task,” Nesmiyan shared.

There is little doubt that this situation will last for a long time. As well as the fact that in the near future, the number of sabotage and “bavovna” (explosions) will clearly grow.

Like this: Like Loading...