The occupiers carried out an exceptionally dense attack on Kyiv – KMVA

Evgenia Sokolenko06:18, 05/16/23

The vast majority of air targets were destroyed.

The Russian invaders carried out the eighth massive attack on the capital of Ukraine early in the morning on May 16. This time it was exceptional in its density – a large number of missiles in a very short period of time.

“This time, the enemy carried out a complex attack from different directions at the same time, using UAVs, cruise missiles and, probably, ballistic missiles. It was exceptional in its density – the maximum number of attacking missiles in the shortest period of time,” said Sergey Popko, head of the KMVA .

“The greatest damage was in the Solomensky district – there was a fire in a non-residential building and several pieces of automotive equipment. The fire was eliminated. In other areas, the damage is not significant – in the majority, debris was found to fall on parked cars, a house adjoining territory or a forest park zone,” Popko said.

According to him, there is no information about the victims.

Rocket attack on the capital

On the night of Tuesday, May 16, Russian invaders once again attacked Ukraine with rockets . An air raid alert was announced in all regions of the country, and loud explosions were heard in Kyiv.

The air defense forces successfully worked out in the capital and the Kyiv region.

