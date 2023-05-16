The Moskvitch ‘car’ factory in Moscow in flames.

(C)UKRAINE FRONT LINES 2023
Share this news from Ukraine Today .org:
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
3 comments
Let it burn. Orks must be concerned. Allot of suspicious fires all over the country. Just wish there were more elites walking off a 20 story balcony.
500 cars cars were destroyed. The russians estimate $15 worth of damage was done.
Burn, mafia land, burn!