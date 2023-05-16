Russia spends nearly $373 million daily on war in Ukraine

Marta Gichko18:23, 05/16/23

Expenses of the Russian budget to finance the army, thrown into the war with Ukraine, at the beginning of May exceeded 3 trillion.

Janis Kluge, a researcher at the German Institute for International Security Problems, gave this assessment with reference to the data of the Electronic Budget system.

Expenses of the Russian budget to finance the army, thrown into the war with Ukraine, at the beginning of May exceeded 3 trillion. According to the Ministry of Finance, the budget spent 789.8 billion rubles on open items in the “National Defense” section alone. as of May 15th. To this amount, we must add secret spending – 3 trillion rubles, of which 80% (2.4 trillion rubles) goes to the military.

“Thus, on average, every month of hostilities costs the budget about 720 billion rubles. These are two annual budgets of rich regions, such as the Yamalo-Nenets or Khanty-Mani Autonomous Okrugs (330 billion rubles). Every day, the military machine “eats” about 30 billion rubles – an amount comparable to what the poorest regions collect for the treasury in a year,” notes The Moscow Times.

Russia’s spending on the war against Ukraine

Financier Bill Browder claimed that 80% of the money that was supposed to be spent on the war against Ukraine was stolen by Russian officials. According to calculations made back in May, the Kremlin spends $900 million every day on the war with Ukraine. This includes payments to soldiers, providing them with ammunition and missiles, as well as the cost of repairing damaged military equipment.

On November 19, the UK Ministry of Defense reported that due to the war and defeat at the front, Russia is significantly increasing budget spending on the defense sector for 2023.

