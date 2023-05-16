RF didn’t destroy Patriot, but could have damaged it – CNN

Marta Gichko21:05, 05/16/23

It is not known whether the system will be repaired in Ukraine, whether it will be taken to the USA.

The Russians did not destroy the American Patriot anti-missile defense system on the night of May 16, despite the statements of the Ministry of Defense. However, they could hurt her.

This was reported by CNN , citing an American official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

According to the official, the Russian missile strike could have damaged the Patriot air defense system. The degree of damage is still being assessed – it is not known whether the system will be repaired in Ukraine, or whether it will be taken to the USA.

