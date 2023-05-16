NABU detained the head of the Supreme Court on a bribe of $ 2.7 million

Antonina Dolomanzhi, Katerina Chernovol01:02, 05/16/23

Immediate investigations are currently underway.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office exposed massive corruption in the Supreme Court.

“NABU and SAPO have exposed large-scale corruption in the Supreme Court, namely, a scheme for obtaining illegal benefits by the leadership and judges of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Urgent investigative actions are being carried out now. Details later,” the NABU press service reports on Facebook .

As a source in law enforcement agencies confirmed to UNIAN, Vsevolod Knyazev, chairman of the Supreme Court, was exposed for accepting a bribe. We are talking about 2.7 million dollars.

Note that Knyazev has been in this position since December 1, 2021.

Updated: The Supreme Court reacted to the situation.

“In connection with what is happening around the Head of the Supreme Court V.S. Knyazev, an extraordinary meeting of the Plenum of the Supreme Court will be held on May 16, 2023. The time will be announced later,” the Supreme Court’s Facebook page says .

