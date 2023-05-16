Most of Prigozhin’s words “pure truth,” Ukraine’s intel chief says

16.05.2023 19:25

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry, Major General Kyrylo Budanov, says 80% of what the head of the notorious Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, says is pure truth.

Budanov said this in an interview with the ‘Rizni Liudy’ show, Ukrinform reports.

“The most terrible thing is that what Prigozhin says is mostly true. There are some things that cannot even be said to be false – they can simply be perceived in two ways, but 80 percent of what he says is pure truth,” said the head of the defense intelligence agency.

According to Budanov, Wagner Group has been performing with maximum efficiency, in contrast to the Russian regular forces.

“This is also true. And against this background, the existing conflicts intensified even more. And the fact that Prigozhin now says that there are no rounds, that there’s no support, is, to a certain extent, due to envy of the military leadership, which is now represented by (defense minister Sergei – ed.) Shoigu and chief of General Staff Valeriy – ed.) Gerasimov,” said Budanov.

He noted that there are other generals in Russia who have a slightly different opinion. “But their team is doing everything to physically wipe out all these units. And this is also true. And unfortunately, I have to admit that Wagner is the most effective unit. No one compares to them in Russia in terms of the effectiveness of waging hostilities,” intelligence chief concluded.

As reported, Prigozhin previously stated that he would withdraw his mercenaries from Bakhmut, Donetsk region. He cited the Russian Ministry of Defense’s refusal to provide them with sufficient volumes of ammunition as the pretext.

