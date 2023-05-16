In the Russian Federation are already preparing for defeat in the war: the expert predicted who will be “appointed” guilty

Violetta Orlova00:59, 05/16/23

The expert noted that these processes do not mean that the Russians will begin to withdraw their troops from the territory of Ukraine.

The Russian leadership significantly underestimated the ability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to resist the invaders and overestimated the capabilities of their army. Russia has already begun to prepare for defeat in the war unleashed against Ukraine and is looking for the culprit.

This opinion was expressed on the air of the FREEDOM TV channel by the military-political observer of the Information Resistance group Alexander Kovalenko. The erroneous “calculations” of the Kremlin were the result of the degradation of the analytical capabilities of almost all power structures that provided information to the top military-political leadership of the Russian Federation.

“We are talking about the analytical departments of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, that is, the GRU, the analytical department of the FSB, the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation and the like, and subdivisions. That is, there is actually a large data package collected by different departments. And as a result at some point, they began to give their analytical notes with a lot of propaganda elements,” the observer explained.

According to Kovalenko, they became victims of their own propaganda. In Russia, they stopped adequately assessing the situation and began to believe in the possibility of capturing Kyiv “in three days.”

“Or they really believed that they could actually capture more than 50% of the territory of Ukraine in a week. It’s true, they really had faith in this. But as they got involved in this full-scale war, they simply didn’t can stop, turn back for at least one simple reason – then the internal situation will be shaken internally. The question arises – why was all this necessary? Why did you start all this?” added the expert.

Russia has already begun looking for someone to blame for the defeat in the war in Ukraine. According to Kovalenko, the “leaders” of the so-called “LPR” and “DPR”, for example, Pushilin, can be blamed for the failures.

“By the way, such hints are already being heard on their television that it was these characters who put them in such an uncomfortable position, led them into doubt, gave them some incorrect information about the threats, and they were forced to defend the Russian-speaking population of Donbass, referring precisely to these are false statements by the same Pushilin. And such moments are now appearing in the Russian information environment. But this does not mean that they will withdraw their troops from the territory of Ukraine for this. No, they are simply preparing for defeat in the war, and they are preparing to seek those scapegoats on whom all these accusations will be hung and in general, on whom it will be possible to shove it all, this defeat,” he concluded.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky believes that the Russian occupiers have already lost the war against Ukraine in their thoughts and are internally ready for defeat . In this context, the head of state noted the need to continue pressure on the Russian invaders.

In addition, Russia has developed a new training manual on the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine . Propagandists were forbidden to say that the operation of the Ukrainian military would be a failure. On the other hand, the Russian pro-government media should focus on the fact that Ukraine receives strong support from Western partners.

