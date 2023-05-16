Britain and the Netherlands will create a coalition of fighters for Ukraine – OP

Katerina Chernovol22:52, 05/16/23

In addition, Belgium confirmed its readiness to train Ukrainian pilots.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte have agreed that they will work to create an international fighter coalition for Ukraine .

This was announced by the head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak. He stressed that Ukraine needs F-16s and thanked the allies for the decision to work in this direction, including the training of our pilots.

“In particular, Belgium confirmed its willingness to teach. Also, the British Prime Minister reaffirmed his belief that Ukraine’s place is in NATO. The leaders of Great Britain and the Netherlands agreed on the importance of allies providing long-term support to Ukraine,” Yermak wrote.

