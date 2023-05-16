Armed Forces of Ukraine liberate 20 kilometres around Bakhmut, Russians advance into city itself

16 MAY 2023

HANNA MALIAR. PHOTO TAKEN FROM HER FACEBOOK PAGE

Within a few days, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated 20 square kilometres in the suburbs of Bakhmut, Russian invaders are advancing into the city itself and are deploying units of professional paratroopers.

Source: Hanna Maliar, Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Defence, on Telegram

Quote: “Within a few days, our troops liberated about 20 square kilometres of suburbs north and south of Bakhmut from enemy forces. At the same time, the enemy is somewhat advancing in Bakhmut itself, completely destroying the city with artillery. In addition, the enemy deployed units of professional paratroopers.

Heavy battles continue with differing results.”

Details: Maliar stressed that information about the course of combat should be considered within a set of all measures of the defensive operation and not be taken out of the context of events.

