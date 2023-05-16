An air alert has been declared in a number of regions: explosions in one of the cities (video)

Marta Gichko23:39, 05/16/23

Officials urged Ukrainians not to ignore air raid alerts.

On the evening of May 16, an air alert was announced in a number of regions of Ukraine .

As data from the alerts.in.ua service testify , air raid alerts are heard in all southern, part of the northern and eastern regions.

The head of the President’s Office, Andriy Yermak, urged Ukrainians not to ignore the air raid signal.

“Don’t ignore the alarm,” Yermak wrote immediately after the start of the alarm.

Besides, the head of the Nikolaev Regional State Administration Vitaly Kim made the same call . He noted that residents of the region should be careful, especially those who are in the Ingulsky district.

Meanwhile, the network reports explosions in Nikolaev. According to “Suspilny”, the sounds of explosions in the city were heard along with the sound of an alarm. There was a video where explosions are heard. Local publics are convinced that the video has been filmed right now.

Explosions are heard in Nikolaev

The blogger ” Nikolaevsky Vanek ” writes that the Russians launched missiles, previously “Caliber”. Quantity is not specified.

Updated at 23:42. The alarm spread to the western regions of Ukraine. In particular, the air raid signal sounds in the Rivne, Ternopil and Chernivtsi regions.

Updated at 23:47. Mayor of Nikolaev Alexander Senkevich confirmed explosions in the city. According to him, the attacks provoked a fire.

“We have fires after explosions. I ask the people of Nikolaev not to distribute photos / videos from the places of arrivals or from surveillance cameras. All services will work – we will give official information after lights out,” Senkevich noted.

Updated at 23:52. Kim said that the fire at one facility was contained. Fortunately, there were no casualties. He subsequently reported that one woman had received a shrapnel wound.

