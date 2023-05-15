Three more houses damaged by Russian missiles were restored in Kyiv

Restoration work has been completed in a building on Svobody Avenue and two buildings on Mezhova Street in the Podilsky District of Kyiv.

These five-story buildings built in the 1960s were badly damaged in March last year, when a Russian rocket exploded a few meters from the buildings during shelling.

Photo: Vitaliy Klitschko

According to the mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klychko, in these houses, the blast wave and fragments knocked out the windows and door blocks of the balconies, the entrance doors to the entrances. Internal communication systems, roof structures and roofing were destroyed. Cracks appeared on stairwells and partitions, panel joints, at the corners of buildings inside.

“Today, the houses are completely renovated, they also have a modern insulated facade, emergency repairs have been made in the vast majority of apartments,” noted Vitaliy Klychko.

Photo: Vitaliy Klitschko

The mayor of Kyiv also checked how the restoration of two high-rise buildings on Hlybochytskaya Street in Shevchenkivskyi district is proceeding. One residential building was hit by a Russian rocket in the spring of last year, in the neighboring one in the summer.

“The works there are large-scale, because there were significant destructions. The builders of these facilities are working hard to complete the restoration works by the middle of July this year,” Vitaliy Klychko said.

According to the KMDA, almost 700 buildings – infrastructural, social facilities and residential buildings – were damaged by rocket fire in Kyiv. They suffered damage of varying degrees.

Photo: Vitaliy Klitschko

The capital allocated more than 600 million hryvnias from the reserve fund of the city budget for restoration works. Another 200 million was allocated by the government.

