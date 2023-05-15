“The war takes everyone”: Girkin gloats over the assassination attempt on the “Minister of the LPR” Kornet

Marta Gichko17:44, 15.05.23

He ironically stated that retribution comes even for those who did nothing to “win this war.”

Terrorist Igor Strelkov-Girkin gloats over the assassination attempt on the “head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the LPR” Igor Kornet.

Girkin’s reaction to blowing up the pseudo-republic militant Kornet appeared on Telegram . As the terrorist noted, retribution comes even to those who “did nothing to win this war.”

“So they came for the Cornet … The war takes everyone – even those who actively and for many years did nothing to win it, and even vice versa,” Girkin noted.

Undermining the militant Cornet – what is known

On Monday, May 15, in the center of the temporarily occupied Lugansk, the so-called “interim acting head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs” of the self-proclaimed “LPR” Igor Kornet was injured as a result of an explosion.

According to propagandists, Cornet was injured in an explosion in a beauty salon. He is in critical condition. According to unconfirmed reports, an improvised explosive device could have gone off in Luhansk.

