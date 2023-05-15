“The war takes everyone”: Girkin gloats over the assassination attempt on the “Minister of the LPR” Kornet

Marta Gichko17:44, 15.05.23
He ironically stated that retribution comes even for those who did nothing to “win this war.”
Terrorist Igor Strelkov-Girkin gloats over the assassination attempt on the “head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the LPR” Igor Kornet.
Girkin’s reaction to blowing up the pseudo-republic militant Kornet appeared on Telegram . As the terrorist noted, retribution comes even to those who “did nothing to win this war.”
“So they came for the Cornet … The war takes everyone – even those who actively and for many years did nothing to win it, and even vice versa,” Girkin noted.
Undermining the militant Cornet – what is known
On Monday, May 15, in the center of the temporarily occupied Lugansk, the so-called “interim acting head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs” of the self-proclaimed “LPR” Igor Kornet was injured as a result of an explosion.
According to propagandists, Cornet was injured in an explosion in a beauty salon. He is in critical condition. According to unconfirmed reports, an improvised explosive device could have gone off in Luhansk.
One comment
Except when you have full protection by the KGB……………………………………………