The first donation was handed over for the restoration of the Ukrainian giant aircraft “Mriya” (video)

Olga Robeyko21:01, 15.05.23

Our giant aircraft was destroyed by Russia at the beginning of the great war.

It will take two years to rebuild Mriya, however, it will be possible to start its construction only after the victory. The legendary Ukrainian aircraft was destroyed by the Russians at the beginning of a full-scale invasion of our country.

According to the TSN story, the Antonov plant has already thought about creating a charitable foundation for the restoration of Mriya. And they even know who the first installment will come from – from a 16-year-old boy with developmental disabilities Bogdan from the Sumy region, a devoted fan of aircraft.

The guy saw the Ukrainian “Mriya” on YouTube, since then he has learned everything about the world’s largest aircraft and crew commander Dmitry Antonov. Bogdan himself learned about the destruction of the legendary aircraft on the Internet. According to his mother, he cried for several hours.

“When the tears dried up, Bogdan offered his mother a plan of action – he asked her to contact the commander of the Mriya crew, Dmitry Antonov, on the social network,” the story says.

A month passed – Antonov answered and invited Bogdan to the airfield in Gostomel. The guy was embarrassed when he saw the bombed-out Mriya. All this year he collected money for the restoration of the aircraft, he transferred his contribution to Antonov.

Dmitry Antonov, after such a gesture of the guy, is embarrassed and says that right now he is creating a fund for the restoration of Mriya:

“The first real contribution, as soon as the fund is opened, will be made from you … Everyone understands that there is a war, so I will not build it. Now you can make it (“Mriya” – UNIAN.) on paper, create a project … And when the war is over, the construction itself may take 2-3 years.”

Destruction by Russian invaders of the Ukrainian plane “Mriya”

AN-225 “Mriya” is the largest and most powerful transport aircraft in the world, created by the Kyiv Antonov Design Bureau. It set 240 world records.

On February 24, 2022, on the first day of a large-scale war, the Mriya aircraft was destroyed as a result of an air attack by Russian troops on the Gostomel airport . Later, the Antonov State Enterprise called for the establishment of a fund for the revival of the An-225. According to preliminary calculations, more than $3 billion is required to restore the aircraft.

In the photo, journalists showed how the commander of the largest cargo plane destroyed by the invaders, Dmitry Antonov, was one of the first to get to the Gostomel airfield after its liberation.

