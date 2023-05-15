Russia’s military death toll in Ukraine rises to 199,460

Ukrainian multimedia platform for broadcasting

15.05.2023 08:21

Ukraine’s defense forces killed about 199,460 Russian invaders between February 24, 2022 and May 15, 2023, including 580 in the past day alone.

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

Moreover, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 3,759 (+3) enemy tanks, 7,336 (+11) armored fighting vehicles, 3,137 (+21) artillery systems, 562 (+0) multiple launch rocket systems, 316 (+2) air defense systems, 308 (+0) warplanes, 294 (+0) helicopters, 2,720 (+24) operational and tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, 973 (+3) cruise missiles, 18 (+0) warships/boats, 6,034 (+16) trucks and fuel tankers, and 407 (+3) pieces of specialized equipment.

