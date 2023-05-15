Moscow threats with “independence” for Transnistria if Moldova “cuts all ties with russia and the CIS”

If Moldova “cuts all ties with russia and other CIS countries”, Transnistria may declare its “independence”. This was stated by the First Deputy Chairman of the Committee of the Federation Council of the russian federation on International Affairs, Vladimir Dzhabarov, according to russian media reports.

Earlier, it was reported that the Moldovan parliament would initiate the country’s withdrawal from the Interparliamentary Assembly of the CIS. At the same time, the speaker of the Moldovan parliament, Igor Grosu, said that leaving the assembly is just the first step and that other decisions will be made at the government and parliamentary level.

“If Moldavia (russian officials exclusively refer to Moldova in the Soviet style – ed.) cuts its ties with the CIS, with Moscow, then Transnistria may decide to declare its independence”, – Dzhabarov threatened.

He stated that there are “a large number of Russian citizens living in Transnistria, our peacekeepers are stationed there, and our warehouses with weapons are there”.

“By the way, there is also such a Moldovan region as Gagauzia, where pro-Russian sentiments prevail”, – Dzhabarov added.

Earlier, the Moldovan authorities stated that the Transnistrian conflict would be resolved only through peaceful means.

(C)OSTROV 2023

Like this: Like Loading...