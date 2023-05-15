M777 destroys Russian 2S4 Tyulpan in Kherson region

Soldiers of the 406th Artillery Brigade destroyed a Russian 240-mm 2S4 Tyulpan self-propelled heavy mortar in the Kherson region.

The video was released by the press service of the 406th Artillery Brigade.

Ukrainian military discovered the position of a Russian 2S4 Tyulpan self-propelled heavy mortar, which fired at Ukrainian positions, on the left bank of the Kherson region.

As a result of a successful counter-battery fight, the artillerymen of the 406th Artillery Brigade managed to destroy the self-propelled heavy mortar along with its crew. It is worth noting that the fire took place at a great distance from the right bank of the Dnipro.

The Ukrainian crew likely used high-precision guided artillery rounds. This is proven by the direct hit on the Russian installation from the first shot.

It was possible to identify the exact place of destruction of the self-propelled heavy mortar – it was the western outskirts of the village of Nechaeve, Kherson region (46.579423, 32.728250).

The authors of the video didn’t indicate the type of weapon used to inflict damage, but it is known for certain that the 406th Artillery Brigade is armed with 155-mm towed M777 howitzers. Units of this brigade actively use American M982 Excalibur precision projectiles.

Previously, units of this brigade destroyed a Russian anti-aircraft missile system in the Kherson region. As a result of the coordinated work of the aerial reconnaissance group and the gunners, it was possible to hit the Osa-AKM anti-aircraft missile system.

2S4 Tyulpan

The 2S4 Tyulpan self-propelled heavy mortar is created on the basis of a M-240 240mm towed mortar. Its manufacturer is the Uraltransmash plant (Ural Plant of Transport Engineering – ed.).

The self-propelled mortar was created to destroy fortifications, manpower, and enemy equipment with conventional and special (nuclear) projectiles.

2S4 Tyulpan self-propelled mortar at the exhibition in “Patriot” park, 2015. Photo from open sources

In the Russian-Ukrainian war, the invaders used these mortars mainly to destroy the most fortified targets.

The base ammunition of the mortar consists of conventional 53-F-864 high-explosive projectiles weighing 130.7 kg with a maximum range of fire up to 9.65 km. The mortar can use quite rare 3F2 rocket-assisted projectiles weighing 228 kilograms, which are able to hit targets at a distance of up to 20 kilometers.

Like this: Like Loading...