In the coming weeks, Ukraine will receive dozens of armored vehicles from France

In the coming weeks, France will hand over dozens of armored vehicles to Ukraine, including AMX-10RC wheeled combat vehicles.

This is stated in the joint declaration of Ukraine and France, it was signed following the meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Emmanuel Macron, the Industrial Portal reports with reference to Military .

Several battalions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine will be equipped with this military equipment.

“Military support provided by France since the beginning of the war to enable Ukraine to defend itself will continue, as new military packages are prepared with constant consideration of Ukraine’s most urgent and urgent needs to strengthen its defense capabilities. In the coming weeks, France will train and equip several battalions with dozens of armored vehicles and light tanks, including the AMX-10RC,” the text of the joint declaration reads.

In addition, the Office of the President of Ukraine reported that France has also focused its efforts on supporting Ukrainian air defense capabilities to protect the country’s population from Russian missile and air strikes.

AMX-10RC armored reconnaissance vehicles in service with the Ukrainian marines. A frame from Oleksiy Reznikov’s video

It is also noted that France takes an active part in the activities of the European Union and NATO regarding the training of the Ukrainian military.

France decided to transfer the AMX-10RC to Ukraine at the beginning of January this year. For security reasons, the Ministry of Defense of France does not name the amount of equipment that is planned to be transferred to Ukraine.

AMX-10RC wheeled armored vehicles entered service with the marine units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Also, French VAB armored personnel carriers became another type of military equipment that Ukraine’s international partners provided to combat Russia’s full-scale armed aggression.

French VAB armored personnel carrier in service with 46 ODSHBr. Photo: Dmytro Kychaty

