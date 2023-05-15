From the LinkedIn page of Rishi Sunak

Just now

Welcome back President Zelenskyy 🇬🇧🇺🇦

From the DT:

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky have said that they want to create a “jet coalition”, of which Britain is to be a “key part”, to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia.

When asked about his previous pleas for western fighter jets, Mr Zelensky said: “Today we spoke about the jets, a very important topic for us because we can’t control the sky.”

He added: “We want to create this jet coalition and I’m very positive with it. We spoke about it and I see that in the closest time you will hear some, I think, very important decisions. But we have to work a little bit more on it.”

Mr Sunak said that the UK is “going to be a key part of the coalition of countries that provides that support to Volodymyr and Ukraine,” as he announced that Britain would be providing training to Ukrainian pilots.

“It’s not just the provision of planes, it’s also the training of pilots and all the logistics that go alongside that. The UK can play a big part in that. One thing that we will be doing, starting actually relatively soon, is training Ukrainian pilots.

“We’re ready to implement those plans in relatively short order, which will mean that we’re training Ukrainian citizens to become absolutely combat-ready aircraft pilots.”

Mr Sunak added that he would be speaking to other foreign leaders this week about aircraft provision, adding: “We’re very keen to build that coalition of countries to give Volodymyr and his people the aircraft support that they need.”

Russia-Ukraine war live: Sunak and Zelensky announce ‘jet coalition’

