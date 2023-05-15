Deal with the smell of Ukrainian blood: Georgia resumes flights with Russia

Elena Kovalenko17:35, 15.05.23

The Georgian government has said it would not be pragmatic to refuse direct flights between Russia and Georgia.

The Georgian authorities have issued permission to the Russian airline Azimuth to operate flights to the country from May 17.

According to “Georgia online” , Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Levan Davitashvili announced this at a briefing after the end of the government meeting.

According to him, the Georgian government is consistent both in terms of integration with the EU and in economic policy decisions, however, it would be unpragmatic to refuse direct flights between Russia and Georgia.

“We expect an effect of about 300-400 million dollars in the field of tourism, which can be called the ‘effect of flights’. In 2019, the income from tourism from the Russian Federation amounted to about a billion dollars,” Davitashvili said.

At the same time, former State Minister for Reintegration Paata Zakareishvili said that “these economic benefits smell of the blood of the Ukrainian people.”

“These economic benefits reek of the blood of the Ukrainian people. Those who are Orthodox should see this. One Orthodox state is destroying another Orthodox state. If you do not understand this, I do not know what you can talk about. This is an immoral benefit, for me this argument is the most unacceptable,” Zakareishvili said.

