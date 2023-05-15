Acting Azov Commander: AFU Must Come To Belarus

Ukrainian troops will be supported by 90 percent of Belarusians.

15.05.2023

Acting commander of the “Azov” brigade Bogdan “Taur” Krotevich has described a possible scenario of the liberation of Belarus.

He said this in an interview with Radio NV.

The Ukrainian commander believes that Ukraine cannot feel safe as long as Russian troops are based on Belarusian territory and the threat from it looms over the entire north of the country.

“If you want to destroy the enemy, first destroy his allies. So we have a very beautiful country called Belarus,” Krotevich said.

The acting commander of the Azov brigade believes that the Belarusians will in the majority welcome liberation from the Lukashenka regime and help the Ukrainian army.

“If we go in with the armed forces (I don’t know, maybe Poland will help us in this), 90 percent of the population will simply support both the Ukrainian and Polish troops. And the rest will either run away or lay down their arms,” believes Krotevich.

“I still believe that our frontline runs along the border with Belarus and Russia, and then it goes along the border with the occupied territories,” he said.

Major Bohdan Krotevich stressed that this is his personal opinion.

