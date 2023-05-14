“They lie exactly in a circle”: Prigozhin hinted that the Russian air defense arranged an air crash near Bryansk

Marta Gichko15:26, 05/14/23

He urged to look at the map and find out which air defense system could reach all the downed planes and helicopters.

Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin hinted that Russian fighters and helicopters were shot down yesterday near Bryansk by the Russian air defense system.

According to Prigozhin ‘s press service, he calls for a look at the location of the planes and helicopters that came true yesterday – the crash sites are located in a circle.

“In order to determine how the Ukrainians could get from their territory and hit our planes, it is always necessary: ​​first, to take the performance characteristics of various weapons, in particular air defense systems. And second, to figure out what are the features in this situation.. “Four planes, if you draw a circle in the places of their fall, it turns out that this is a circle with a diameter (and all of them lie exactly in a circle) of 40 kilometers. That is, the radius of the circle is 20 kilometers. Now go to the Internet and see what kind of air defense weapon could to be in the center of this circle, and then build your versions,” Prigogine hinted.

At the same time, he ironically denied responsibility for the assertion that Russian air defense shot down the fighters and helicopters.

“I don’t know, I’m working on Bakhmut,” he added.

Planefall in Russia

On May 13, Russian public announced the fall of a Russian helicopter in the Russian Federation , in Klintsy, Bryansk region. A little later, information appeared about the fall of the Mi-8 and Russian Su-34 and Su-35 fighters.

The downed “birdies” were part of one air group, which was supposedly supposed to hit the Chernihiv region. In the Russian Federation, nine dead soldiers were reported. In the Russian Federation, they first said that they would consider the version of the Ukrainian DRG, explaining the fall of the planes.

Adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podolyak, commenting on the fall of two helicopters and two fighter jets, said that Russia is beginning to counter-NVO.

