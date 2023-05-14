The Russian Federation recognized the death of two senior commanders near Bakhmut: “successfully” repelled the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Yuri Kobzar14:01, 05/14/23

For some reason, senior officers ended up on the front line and personally led the soldiers.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation acknowledged the death of two high-ranking officers on the Bakhmut Front . It is alleged that they personally led the battle. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation .

So, the Russians recognized the death of the commander of the 4th motorized rifle brigade, Colonel Vyacheslav Makarov. As stated, he personally led the battle, being at the forefront.

“The RF Armed Forces repelled the attacks of the battalion tactical group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine south of the settlement of Krasnoye in the DPR. Two attacks of the enemy were repulsed. During the repulse of the third attack, the brigade commander was seriously wounded and died during the evacuation from the battlefield,” the invaders say.

At the same time, the Russian Ministry of Defense, of course, announced the astronomical losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in people and equipment during this battle.

The second dead officer was the deputy commander of the army corps for military-political work, Colonel Yevgeny Brovko. For some reason, he also “supervised the actions of the personnel” on the front line, but already, as stated, in a different sector.

“During the battle to repel one of the attacks, Colonel Yevgeny Brovko died heroically, having received multiple shrapnel wounds,” the Russian Defense Ministry said.

At the same time, it is alleged that the invaders managed to repel all the attacks of some “nationalists” north and south of Bakhmut, allegedly not allowing a single breakthrough.

