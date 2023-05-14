Russia struck at Ternopil: there is a hit and injured

00:48, 05/14/23 UNIAN- Anastasia Gorbacheva, Katerina Chernovol

The enemy struck Ternopil during Eurovision, victims are in hospitals.

In Ternopil, they reported about the “arrival” / photo facebook.com/Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russian Federation again attacked Ukrainian cities late in the evening of May 13 . The industrial zone of Ternopil fell under the blow of the invaders.

“According to preliminary data, we have arrived in the industrial zone of Ternopil. Do not leave the shelters until the air raid is over, take care of yourself and your loved ones,” Head of the Ternopil Regional Council Mikhail Golovko said on Facebook.

At the same time, the official thanked the air defense forces of Ukraine for their work.

It is worth noting that the Russians launched a missile attack on Ternopil for the first time since the start of a full-scale war – on February 24, 2022. It is noted that the alarm in the region was announced at 22:12.

Updated: The head of the Ternopil Regional Military District Volodymyr Trush reported on the injured as a result of the shelling.

“Two civilians were injured. Pre-shrapnel wounds and burns. The victims are in hospitals. They are provided with all the necessary assistance,” he wrote on Telegram .

According to him, there is a hit in warehouses belonging to commercial enterprises and a religious organization. Firefighters are on the scene.

“The fire has not yet been completely extinguished. Specialists will be at the scene of the incident all night. I ask all residents of the Ternopil region not to be near the fire in any case. I remind you that the curfew continues! We will provide more information after the conclusions of the specialists,” Trush emphasized.

From the Guardian:

Tvorchi hold a sign with the name of Ternopil, their Ukrainian home town, at the Eurovision finale. Photograph: BBC

The home town of Ukraine’s Eurovision entry came under fire from Russian missiles during the song contest on Saturday.

Ternopil, the university home town of electronic music duo Tvorchi, was among the places targeted, according to Dame Melinda Simmons, the British ambassador to Ukraine.

Simmons wrote on Twitter: “Meanwhile, this #Eurovision night Ukraine is under another Russian missile attack.”

Praising Ukraine’s participants in the song contest, Simmons added: “Tvorchi (definitely) win the prize for graphics. The staging was brilliant.

“And poignant as their university home town of Ternopil was targeted by (Russian) missiles this eve.”

