‘Person Whom I Found Rather Unpleasant Called Me’: Zaluzhny Speaks About How War In Ukraine Started

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine intrigued with the details of the call.

13.05.2023

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny, in an interview with journalist Dmytro Komarov, said that on the day of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the aggressor country of the Russian Federation, he received a call from abroad.

Zaluzhny noted that for professional military personnel, the war began in 2014, and during the full-scale Russian invasion, it simply expanded.

“There is more work, more stress, of course. But we have been doing this for eight years, we fought and at least were mentally ready to kill the enemy, and not wait for them to calm down and leave us alone,” he said.

Zaluzhny recalled how, after the start of full-scale aggression, he called by phone all the commanders who were responsible for certain areas.

“Or it was me who told him that it had begun, and he said: “I go it”. Or the commander reported to me that some actions that he was performing had already begun. It was very short. I said: “Hold on, you know what to do,” he said.

The second memorable incident that Zaluzhny spoke about was a call from abroad.

“Just at five o’clock in the morning I received a phone call from a man whom I found not very pleasant. And this man asked me to forgive him. This is what I remember. And then the usual command work began — with sleepless nights, nerves and a bunch of related things,” he said.

Zaluzhny added that he would tell more about this call after the victory.

