“Notorious terrorists”: in the OP they showed the consequences of the attack on Ternopil (photo)

Marta Gichko09:52, 05/14/23

Country houses were damaged, and at least two people were injured.

The President’s Office showed the consequences of a night attack by Russian terrorists on Ternopil . As Andriy Yermak, head of the President’s Office, noted on Telegram , the Russians beat the city when the Ukrainian group TVORCHI from Ternopil performed in the Eurovision final.

“At night, the Russians attacked Ukraine, tried to hit Ternopil with rockets. Two victims are now known. This happened just when the Ukrainian group TVORCHI from Ternopil performed in the Eurovision final. The Russians are notorious terrorists,” Yermak said.

The footage shows that country houses were damaged as a result of the Russian attack.

Consequences of the attack on Ternopil / t.me/ermaka202

