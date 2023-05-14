Lukashenka is being treated by professors from Moscow, he had a serious failure – media

Marta Gichko10:44, 05/14/23

It is not known what caused the strange failure in the body of the dictator.

In the body of the Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko , there was a serious failure that provoked diseases of the endocrine system and heart.

This is reported by the project “VChK-OGPU” with reference to an informed source. It is known that recently “professors” from Moscow, in particular from the center named after Bakulev, have repeatedly flown to Minsk to treat Lukashenka.

Lukashenka’s hand at the parade in Moscow / VChK-OGPU

“Judging by the “recruitment of doctors”, Lukashenka had some kind of failure, which caused very serious diseases of the endocrine system and cardiological diseases. It is not known what caused the failure,” the source said.

Rumors about Lukashenka’s illnesses

Lukashenka’s state of health aroused suspicion at the May 9 parade in Moscow. Then the dictator became ill. He didn’t even come to Putin’s reception. Lukashenka was summoned to a medical team in Moscow and then sent home. In Minsk, the dictator came out to the journalists, limping.

The media noticed that the Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko has hardly appeared in public since the beginning of May . And recently he came to the presidential clinic in Drozdy.

Against the backdrop of rumors about the deteriorating health of the dictator, there are other rumors – who will replace him after his death. Political analysts say that in this case, the authorities in the neighboring country should go to the chairman of the upper house of the parliament of the Republic of Belarus, Natalya Kochanova.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...