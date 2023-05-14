Lukashenka did not appear on the Day of the State Flag of Belarus

Marta Gichko12:00, 05/14/23

The absence of the dictator caused surprise amid rumors that he was seriously ill.

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko, amid news of deteriorating health, did not appear at the celebration of the Day of the State Flag, the State Emblem and the State Anthem of Belarus.

According to the Motolka Pomogi project on Telegram , Lukashenka was not at the ceremony of honoring the state flag, coat of arms and anthem, which takes place on May 14 at the State Flag Square in Minsk.

Instead of a dictator, the traditional speech was delivered by Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko.

